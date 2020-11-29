Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update: The Southbridge Roseview Long-Term Care home has reported the death of a resident.

In a statement issued on its website the Care Home reports:

“Southbridge Roseview is in a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak with 18 positive residents and 6 positive staff members. These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home. It is with deep sadness that we share that 1 resident has passed as a result of this virus.

“We are testing our staff members a minimum of every two weeks. With community spread still being a major concern, this regular testing will help us detect new positive staff or asymptomatic staff early and limit the risk of potential exposure to our residents.

“We are working closely with Public Health, with our Medical Directors, our Epidemiologist and with Extendicare’s Infection Prevention and Control specialists and are following their directives. As well, our enhanced infection prevention and control measures remain in place such as symptom screening our residents and team members twice daily, terminal cleaning of high-touch surfaces, ensuring that all our staff are wearing masks and personal protective equipment and revisiting our infection prevention and control protocols to ensure they are being religiously followed.”