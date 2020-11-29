Thunder Bay – MMIWG – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in effort in locating a missing person Skye Okeese, a 19-year-old woman.

Skye Okeese was last heard from on November 28, 2020 at 7 pm EST.

Okeese is an Indigenous female, she is 5’6″ tall, weights about 150 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Skye Okeese is requested to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com