KENORA – COVID-19 Update – There are another three cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the region. The Northwestern Health Unit says that one case in Sioux Lookout and the other two cases are in the Kenora District.

The spread of the Novel Coronavirus across the region is continuing. The Northwestern Health Unit reported that there were twenty-three active cases in the region as of Friday.

The Health Unit does not update cases over the weekend, so we can not report on the total with the three new cases accurately as some of the cases could be resolved.

Developing…