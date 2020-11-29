KENORA – COVID-19 Update: The Northwestern Health Unit has received a report of one new positive COVID-19 test result in the Kenora region. The Health Unit is in the process of follow up with the person involved and their contacts has started according to protocol.
Anyone who is identified as a contact for this case will be contacted directly.
For reasons of privacy, NWHU does not release or comment on information about the location of COVID-19 test results. Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website http://ow.ly/qs2650B4SLr when it is available.
The Northwestern Health Unit recommends that everyone assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should get tested.
For information about getting tested, please visit the NWHU website http://ow.ly/gyWg50B4SLn for instructions on how to schedule an appointment at an assessment centre