OTTAWA – HEALTH – “Our health care system is a symbol of our national identity and we are committed to defending it. The actions we are taking today will help protect Canadians’ access to the medication they rely on,” states Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Thunder Bay-Superior North MP.

In 2017, the Government of Canada added requirements for manufacturers to report drug shortages publicly. Minister Hajdu has announced new measures to protect Canada’s drug supply from bulk importations that could worsen drug shortages in Canada.

The Minister reports that “Drug shortages remain a global challenge and COVID-19 has increased demand for certain drugs, adding to the complexity of ensuring drug supply where it is needed. The Government of Canada remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure Canadians have access to the medications they need, when they need them.”

Canada is a small market, representing 2% of global drug sales, that sources 68% of its drugs internationally. The need for vigilance in maintaining the national drug supply continues.

Starting November 27, certain drugs intended for the Canadian market are prohibited from being distributed for consumption outside of Canada if that sale would cause or worsen a drug shortage. Companies will now also be required to provide information to assess existing or potential shortages, when requested, and within 24 hours if there is a serious or imminent health risk.

Quick Facts