WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update: There have been eleven more deaths in Manitoba reported today, as well as 365 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus in the province. 241 of the cases are in Winnipeg.

Public health officials advise 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported today including:

• a male in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a male in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home;

• a female in her 80s from the Northern health region;

• a female in her 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at the Villa Youville Personal Care Home;

• a female in her 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at Menno Home;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care;

• a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home;

• a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre;

• a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home; and

• a female in her 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.3 per cent provincially and 13.5 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. today, 365 new cases of the virus have been identified.

Yesterday, a case was removed from the count totals, as investigation showed it was not a case. This change is reflected in the total case numbers and on the online dashboard. This brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 16,483.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 27 cases in the Northern health region;

• nine cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 71 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 241 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 9,172 active cases and 7,010 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• there are 336 people in hospital with 44 people in intensive care due to COVID-19; and

• the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 301.

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,158 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 352,437. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Public health officials advise a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the acute care inpatient unit at The Pas Hospital in The Pas. The site has been moved to Critical (red) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

The chief provincial public health officer urges Manitobans to only leave their homes for essential purposes. When leaving the house to obtain essentials, be sure to physically distance, wear a mask in indoor public places and avoid crowded spaces. Do not leave the home if you are sick, or when any member of your family is sick. Further, do not socialize with anyone from outside your household.

Public health officials are also advising that if anyone has symptoms of COVID-19 or has a household member with symptoms, the entire household needs to self-isolate pending COVID-19 test results.