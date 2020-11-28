Thunder Bay – The United Way of Thunder Bay will host its first Show Your Local Love Day on December 1, 2020. With fundraising down for 2020, the organization is asking local people to show their local love on Tuesday by donating to the United Way’s RECOVER 2020 campaign.

Albert Brulé, CEO of the United Way of Thunder Bay says, “Now more than ever before, local people are counting on the community. Donations are urgently needed to help lift people out of poverty and recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19. On December 1st, we are asking the community to show their local love and donate whatever they can afford.”

In an official proclamation, the City of Thunder Bay is declaring Tuesday December 1, 2020 to be Show Your Local Love Day in Thunder Bay. The Mayoral proclamation recognizes the impact COVID-19 is having on our community and those who have been hurt by the pandemic.

Jodie Wilson, Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement, states, “COVID-19 has put Thunder Bay in crisis conditions. Community service providers are struggling to deliver more help to more people but with less staff, volunteers and funds. Demand for food, shelter and crisis counselling has increased dramatically since the outbreak of the pandemic. With cases on the rise and winter looming, we are looking at unprecedented levels of need at the very time we are facing a potential shortfall in funding.”

The United Way of Thunder Bay is projecting a $300,000 shortfall in revenue this year as a result of cancelled events and workplace fundraising initiatives. The organization will be challenged to sustain its commitments to local community service agencies. The immediate needs include:

Providing urgent access to food and shelter

Delivering mental health, domestic violence and counselling programs

Addressing youth mentoring programs and social isolation

Ensuring neighbourhoods that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 can access life-changing supports.

Albert Brulé concludes, “This is your chance to show your local love to friends, neighbours and community by donating whatever you can to the United Way’s RECOVER 2020 campaign. Please donate at uwaytbay.ca.”