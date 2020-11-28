Thunder Bay – For the very first time the Thunder Bay Christmas Cheer Fund launched its 2020 campaign with Toys for Tots. This annual Christmas tradition gifts one week’s worth of groceries and toys to families with children living in poverty. The charitable organization’s launch event kicks off a month-long series of donation events in December, ending in the gift box pick-up on December 14th, 15th and 16th.

In order to meet the restrictions imposed on us by the pandemic, the Christmas Cheer Fund will purchase all items for the hampers. They are asking the public to help contribute by providing financial support. To offer further support, 99.9 The Bay and Country 105 have joined Christmas Cheer in a new way. They are hosting the ’36-Hours Of Cheer’ marathon and will have staff set up and manage socially distant donation stations outside the entrance to the coliseum at the CLE on both December 10th and 11th between 8 am and 5 pm collecting monetary donations.

From now until December 16th, financial donations will be accepted:

Online through their website: www.thunderbaychristmascheer.com In person at any Thunder Bay Scotiabank branch or at the CLE Grounds By mail: Send cheque payable to Thunder Bay Christmas Cheer Fund to:

Thunder Bay Christmas Cheer Fund

P.O. Box 10297, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6T7

On your smartphone text CHEER to 20222 and select either $10 or $25

The need this year is greater than ever before. The Christmas Cheer Fund hopes to raise sufficient funds to be able to provide each family with the gift of food during this epidemic. “Last year, we provided a gift of food and toys to over 8,000 people in our community of which 4,000 were children. It is through churches, organizations, businesses and above all, individuals like you that we are able to help others.”

Those looking for more information are encouraged to visit thunderbaychristmascheer.com

The Christmas Fund was established in 1924, and in the early 1990s the organization became a registered charity known as Thunder Bay Christmas Cheer Fund. The charity’s mandate is to provide food, clothing and toys to children living in poverty, and gift boxes for their families at Christmas.