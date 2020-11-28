OTTAWA / WINNIPEG – “On January 31, 2021, I will be leaving the Senate to focus on Indigenous law mentorship and my memoir. While generations of work remain, I am proud of the steps we have taken towards Reconciliation. Thank you to everyone who continues to support this work,” says Senator Murray Sinclair.

Senator Sinclair, the former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, as well as the Broken Trust Report on the Thunder Bay Police Service has been a frequent speaker in Thunder Bay, and across Canada.

The Senator was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Trudeau.

Senator Sinclair’s plans include working to mentor young lawyers as well.

His talk at Lakehead University in November of 2018 offers a real history of the Senator’s Works.