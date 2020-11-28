TORONTO – Minister Michael Tibollo, Ontario’s Minister for Mental Health and Addictions shares via Twitter his thanks to Mental Health Workers and that there is help out there in these trying times.

Since the start of the #COVID19 outbreak, our frontline health care workers, including many across the #mentalhealth & addictions sector, have been there for us.

From the bottom of my heart – thank you. We'll never forget the courage & true #OntarioSpirit you've shown us all. pic.twitter.com/nLB4s0Cy6U

— Michael Tibollo (@MichaelTibollo) November 28, 2020