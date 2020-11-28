Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The weather map is clear of alerts and warnings across Ontario this morning. For Western and Northern Ontario temperatures are above seasonal averages.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -2 this morning in Thunder Bay. The forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Later this morning skies will be clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. The wind chill minus 7 this morning.

For tonight skies will be clear early this evening, and then clouds will roll in with a 40 percent chance of flurries before morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 this evening

Webequie First Nation

It is currently, at 06:30 am, -3 in Webequie. The weather service is calling for periods of light snow that should end this morning, followed by mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Environment Canada says there is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Winds will become west 20 km/h this morning. Saturday’s high minus 3. The wind chill will be at minus 9 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies to start the evening but becoming cloudy overnight with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Wood

It is currently -3 in Kenora. The forecast is for mainly sunny skies this morning, however by early this afternoon, clouds will roll in. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h. The high for Saturday will be plus 1. The wind chill will make it feel more like minus 8 this morning.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. There is a 40 percent chance of flurries starting after midnight. There is also a risk of freezing drizzle after midnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. The overnight low minus 6. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 12 overnight.