TORONTO – Toronto continues to respond to COVID-19.

This weekend, all people in Toronto are strongly encouraged to continue taking steps for self-protection.

Individuals should only consider leaving their homes for essential activities such as work, education and fresh air and exercise. As much as possible, residents are asked to limit contact to people in the same household, keep at least six feet apart from people not in the same household and wear a mask when outside of their homes, especially in indoor settings and when physical distancing is difficult. Residents should wash hands frequently and remain at home when ill.

There are 39,914 cases of COVID-19 in the city, an increase of 529 new cases today. There are 209 people hospitalized. To date, there have been 1,574 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto. In total, 33,935 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Residents are reminded of the importance of supporting small, independent businesses that have shifted their business to take-out, delivery and curbside pickup to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Rather than patronize in-person Black Friday sales this weekend at large retailers that present the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, people are strongly encouraged to give their business to local stores offering curbside pickup.

The City’s website is updated daily with the latest health advice and information about City services, social supports and economic recovery measures.