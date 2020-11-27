M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION, ON – On November 19, 2020 Provincial Constable (PC) Marc HOVINGH, a member of the Manitoulin Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), was killed in the line of duty during an investigation in Gore Bay.

PC HOVINGH’s funeral will be taking place at Manitoulin Secondary School (SS) located in M’Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral service will be strictly limited and by invitation only. Bay Street will be restricted to funeral traffic only.