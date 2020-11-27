KENORA – COVID-19 Update: In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) region has moved to the “Yellow – Protect” level of the Ontario Government’s Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework. The shift to this level comes after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the Kenora region over the past week.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU reminds the public that on top of the new measures put in place for the area, we must also remain vigilant in our personal preventive practises. “To stay safe, limit your number of close contacts, stay 2 metres from anyone not in your household, wash your hands frequently, and stay home when you are feeling unwell”, she says. “If we do not act now, we face the possibility of further restrictions being placed on us during the holiday season,” warns Dr. Young Hoon.