ESPANOLA – On November 27, 2020 at 8:45 a.m., members from the Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision on Highway 17, approximately one kilometer west of Highway 6.

Highway 17 is expected to be closed for several hours, while the OPP investigates this collision and motorists are asked to please obey the road closure signs.

The investigation is continuing and further information will be provided once available.