GREENSTONE – The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. That’s why the Governments of Canada and Ontario are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the creation of good, middle class jobs.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River; the Honourable Greg Rickford, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora-Rainy River, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines; Minister of Indigenous Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure ; His Worship Dan Reynard, Mayor of the City of Kenora; His Worship Renald Beaulieu, Mayor of the Municipality of Greenstone; and His Worship Gordon Griffiths, Mayor of the Township of Machin announced funding for three projects that will improve the accessibility of public transit in Greenstone, Kenora and Machin.

These investments will ensure each community has the infrastructure they need to provide reliable and accessible public transit services, and get residents where they need to be on time. To support these projects, the Government of Canada is investing more than $141,945 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Ontario is providing $118,276 and the municipalities are contributing $94,642.

In Greenstone, the purchase of a 14-seat accessible bus will help modernize and expand the transit fleet, and increase services to seniors. The purchase of one handi-transit bus and the construction of a new bus garage in Kenora will expand the paratransit service and provide more accessible transit options for residents. In Machin, the construction of a bus storage shelter will ensure the quality and safety of the stored vehicle, which provides reliable transit services for senior residents.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to ensure the safety and resiliency of communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.