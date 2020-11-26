Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police are holding a scene at a residence in the 700 block of McLeod Street in connection to an ongoing investigation into a stolen motor vehicle.

Police officers were dispatched to an area near John Street Road and Boulter Road just before 1: 30 am. on Thursday, November 26, 2020 following reports of a motor vehicle being stolen from the scene of a collision.

An investigation identified a suspect – a 24-year-old Thunder Bay man who was also the accused in an unrelated disturbance earlier that evening.

Continued investigation led police to a residential address in the 700 block of McLeod Street. A police presence remains there and the public is asked to try and avoid this area.