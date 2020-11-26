Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police have issued an update on an incident on McLeod Street.

First, police state that they have a male in custody in connection with an investigation into a stolen motor vehicle.

TBPS officers were dispatched to an area near John Street Road and Boulter Road just before 1: 30 am on Thursday, November 26, 2020. This was following reports of a motor vehicle being stolen from the scene of a collision.

An investigation identified a suspect, a 24-year-old Thunder Bay man who was also the accused in an unrelated disturbance earlier that evening.

Continued police investigation led police to a residential address in the 700 block of McLeod Street.

A police presence remained in the area as police sought a warrant allowing them to lawfully enter the dwelling. At about 2 pm today, officers located and arrested the accused.

He is expected to appear in bail court on Friday, November 27, 2020, and is likely to face charges relating to Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Driving, Flight from Police, and Breach of a Judicial Release Order.

Further information will be made public following Friday’s bail appearance.

The identity of the accused is being withheld pending his court appearance.