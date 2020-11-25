Jasper, Alberta – Missing – On Nov. 22, 2020, Jasper RCMP received a report from a family member that 25-year-old Heidi Morin has not been in contact with family, failed to show for a previously arranged meeting in Maligne Lake and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Jasper RCMP’s investigation into Heidi’s whereabouts determined that she traveled across Canada from the province of Quebec, without a vehicle.

It is possible that Heidi may be in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba.

Heidi was last seen at a business in Jasper on the afternoon of November 16, 2020.

The Jasper RCMP are concerned for Heidi’s wellbeing and would like to speak to her.

Heidi Morin of Quebec is described as:

5’6 tall / 115 lbs

Brown hair / green eyes

Caucasian

Tattoos on her arm

Likely carrying a backpack

If you have seen Heidi, or have information about her whereabouts, please contact the Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.