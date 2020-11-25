Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Rain in November? There is a risk of freezing drizzle in Thunder Bay this morning. Across Western Ontario temperatures are slightly above seasonal averages. The cold spot in Ontario is Washaho Cree Nation or Fort Severn at -13.8 °C or 7.2 °F for our readers in the United States.

Thunder Bay

It is plus one in Thunder Bay this morning under overcast skies. Temperatures are a ways off the records recorded on this day. It was 10.3°C back in 1984 and -28.5°C a year later back in 1985. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Fog patches are forecast to dissipate this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High plus 2°C. Wind chill minus 10°C in the morning.

For tonight, overcast skies will continue. There is again a risk of freezing drizzle late in the evening and overnight. Fog patches could be developing in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Overnight low minus 2°C. Wind chill minus 5°C in the evening.

Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10°C. Wind chill near minus 17°C.

Cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning near midnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near midnight. Temperature rising to minus 5°C by morning. Wind chill near minus 16°C.

Kenora

It is -5°C in the Lake of the Woods region under cloudy skies. Thos clouds will shift becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Winds of up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 12°C in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Partly cloudy will continue but will become fully overcast after midnight with flurries. Local amounts of up to 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h. Low minus 2°C. Wind chill near minus 8°C.