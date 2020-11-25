Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing female, Charlene BULL, 41 years old.
Charlene BULL was last seen on November 23, 2020 in the area of Lake Street, Thunder Bay.
Charlene BULL is a Indigenous female, she is 5’7″, weighs about 215 lbs. She has black medium length hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.
Charlene BULL was last seen wearing a black/pink/green jacket.
No photo available at this time.
If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.