Charlene BULL was last seen on November 23, 2020 in the area of Lake Street, Thunder Bay.

Charlene BULL is a Indigenous female, she is 5’7″, weighs about 215 lbs. She has black medium length hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

Charlene BULL was last seen wearing a black/pink/green jacket.

No photo available at this time.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.