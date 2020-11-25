Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing male, Michael SPENCE, 32 years old.

Michael SPENCE was last seen on November 23, 2020 in the area of Lake Street, Thunder Bay.

Michael SPENCE is an Indigenous male, he is 5’10” and weighs 196 lbs, with a medium build. He has black short hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of “Spence” on his neck.

Michael SPENCE was last wearing a black jacket, black hoodie and white shoes.

Photo not available at this time.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.