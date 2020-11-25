Northwestern Health Unit Offers Online Sessions with Dr. Kit Young Hoon on COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

KENORA – COVID-19 Update: The Northwestern Health Unit offers, “Ask your COVID-19 questions to Dr. Kit Young Hoon“, our Medical Officer of Health.

W​hen:

Every second Thursday at 1:00 pm CDT:

  • November 26, 2020
  • December 10, 2020

H​ow Go to Meeting

To the GoToMeeting meeting” href=”https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/740034781″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>​Click here​ to enter the GoToMeeting session.

  • No microphone is required but if you have one, please make sure it is muted during this session
  • If you have questions, you will be asked to type them into a ‘chat’ box for them to be read by the meeting moderator.
  • You can join this meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

If you want, you can also download the GoToMeeting app here, OR

​​Facebook Live

We will also be streaming the Q&A via Facebook Live​; you can ask your questions to Dr. Young Hoon in the stream’s comment section.

