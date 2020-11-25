KENORA – COVID-19 Update: The Northwestern Health Unit offers, “Ask your COVID-19 questions to Dr. Kit Young Hoon“, our Medical Officer of Health.

W​hen:

Every second Thursday at 1:00 pm CDT:

November 26, 2020

December 10, 2020

H​ow Go to Meeting

To the GoToMeeting meeting” href=”https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/740034781″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>​Click here​ to enter the GoToMeeting session.

> No microphone is required but if you have one, please make sure it is muted during this session

If you have questions, you will be asked to type them into a ‘chat’ box for them to be read by the meeting moderator.

You can join this meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

If you want, you can also download the GoToMeeting app here, OR

​​Facebook Live

We will also be streaming the Q&A via Facebook Live​; you can ask your questions to Dr. Young Hoon in the stream’s comment section.