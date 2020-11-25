KENORA – POLITICS – Annamie Paul, the recently elected leader of the Green Party of Canada, will be attending the Kenora GPO Annual General Meeting.

Thunder Bay-Rainy River Green Party spokesperson Amanda Moddejonge states, “The meeting is accessible to all, and we welcome anyone who is interested in Canadian politics to join us. Party business will be discussed and only members will be eligible to vote. However, we always have a good time, with lively conversation, and we are looking to expand our all ready growing membership.”

The details of the event are as follows:

Who: Kenora District Riding Association

What: Annual General Meeting

When: November 25, 2020 at 7:00 PM Central Standard Time

Where: Zoom Meeting