ATIKOKAN – The OPP in Atikokan say that due to the increase number of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Off Road Vehicles/Side by Sides (ORV) at this time of year, they are reminding ATV/ORV operators of the requirements to operate these in Ontario.

The OPP are also asking the public to partner with them to reduce the rising number of ATV/ORV incidents.

Alcohol use continues to be a factor in fatal ATV/ORV incidents in OPP jurisdictions. Operators are reminded that operating and ATV/ORV on or off a roadway while impaired carries the same penalties as operating a motor vehicle.

Ensure that you are aware of the requirements to operate an ATV/ORV:

For off-road driving, the owner of the ATV/ORV must ensure the driver is at least 12 years of age, unless they are on land occupied by the ATV/ORV owner or under the close supervision of an adult

Must have valid insurance and registration if not on private property

On a roadway if speed limits 50 km/h- you cannot exceed 20 km, if speed limits exceed 50 km/h- you cannot exceed 50 km/hr

Vehicles commonly known as side by sides, are now permitted on the shoulder of public roads, and must obey the same speed limits listed above

A golf cart is not an approved vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act or the Off Road Vehicles Act. It may only be used on private property.

For more information on ATV/ORV safety or legal requirements, visit www.ontario.ca/atv and www.e-laws.gov.on.ca