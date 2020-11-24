WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update – Manitoba is struggling with rising COVID-19 numbers. The province is also dealing with what appears to be a strong contingent of people who see the coronavirus pandemic as government control rather than a serious virus that is killing people.

Twelve More Deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba

Public health officials advise 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported today including:

• a male in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital, Unit E6;

• a male in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Health Science Centre unit A4;

• a female in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert personal care home;

• a female in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a male in his 70s from Southern Heath–Santé Sud health region;

• a female in her 70s from the Northern health region;

• a male in his 70s from the Southern Heath–Santé Sud health region;

• a male in his 80s from the Southern Heath–Santé Sud health region and linked to the outbreak at the Villa Youville personal care home;

• a male in his 80s from the Southern Heath–Santé Sud health region and linked to the outbreak at Oakview Manor;

• a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place;

• a male in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at the Fairview Personal Care Home; and

• a female in her 90s from the Southern Heath–Santé Sud health region and linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 14.2 per cent provincially and 13.9 per cent in Winnipeg, and 476 new cases of the virus have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. However, five cases were removed due to data corrections and brings the total of new cases to 471, and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 14,558.

The province is enhancing enforcement of the COVID-19 regulations. There is a $298 fine for not wearing a mask . $129k in fines have been issued over the past week, including fines for protestors at a Steinbach rally.

Today’s data shows:

• 37 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 38 cases in the Northern health region;

• 33 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 111 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 257 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 8,677 active cases and 5,633 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• there are 292 people in hospital with 47 people in intensive care; and

• the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 248.

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,461 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 337,489. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

The testing location in Selkirk is moving to the old hospital site at 100 Easton Dr. tomorrow. The site will provide walk-in services and will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Appointments can be made by phone or online.

Public health officials have advised that an outbreak has been declared at the Northern Lights Manor in Flin Flon. The site has been moved to Critical (red) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System. The outbreaks have been declared over at Patient Care Units E5 and E6 at the St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg.

Possible exposure locations are listed online by region at the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System webpage. For up-to-date information on possible public exposures to COVID-19 in regions, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/updates/flights.html#event and click on your region.

Public health officials also advise that Manitoba is introducing additional steps to ensure improved case and contact monitoring. In the coming days, an outbound automated calling system will be implemented to expand on the current methods for case and contact monitoring.

If a case or contact has a question, they can simply press a key on the phone pad to request a call back from the public health nurse. If the case/contact is at the end of the monitoring period and has no further questions, the case/contact can be marked recovered.

In the first phase, the calls will be used to determine if active cases can now be marked recovered. In the second phase, the system will be used to contact cases and their related contacts. This will allow public health officials to be more responsive and reach people sooner.

The chief provincial public health officer urges Manitobans to only leave their homes for essential purposes. When leaving the house to obtain essentials, be sure to physically distance, wear a mask in indoor public places and avoid crowded spaces. Do not leave the home if you are sick, or when any member of your family is sick. Further, do not socialize with anyone from outside your household.