Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Good morning Western and Northern Ontario. There are no weather alerts in the region this morning.

The cold spot for Ontario this morning is Attawapiskat at a chilly -25.5 °C . In Canada the coldest place is Old Crow Airport in the Yukon Territory at -30.0 °C or -22.0 °F for our American readers. It is 28°F in Duluth Minnesota, where the forecast is calling for occasional snow showers. The high for the day in Duluth will be 33°F with winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The chance of snow is 60% and about one inch of snow expected.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -2°C in Thunder Bay this morning, the temperature climbed overnight from -9°C as the low. Cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon are expected. There will be periods of snow beginning this afternoon. There are fog patches which will be dissipating this morning. Snowfall amounts of up to 2 cm are expected. Winds will become southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High plus 1°C. Wind chill minus 9°C this morning.

Tonight, periods of snow will end this evening followed by cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries or freezing drizzle. Snowfall amounts of up to 2 cm are possible. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5°C. Wind chill minus 7°C overnight.

Attawapiskat Weather

Our cold spot in Ontario can expect a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 14°C. Wind chill minus 30°C this morning and minus 20°C this afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite.

For tonight expect cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning early this evening. Amounts of 2 to 4 cm are likely. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Temperature rising to minus 10°C by morning. Wind chill minus 24°C this evening and minus 13°C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is currently -5°C in Kenora. The weather service is calling for periods of snow, however there is a risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 cm are forecast. Winds of up to 15 km/h are forecast. High minus 1°C. Wind chill minus 11°C this morning and minus 5°C this afternoon.

Tonight under cloudy skies, Environment Canada says there will be a 40 percent chance of flurries this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5°C. Wind chill near minus 8°C.