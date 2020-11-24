Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 14 (fourteen) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There is also a second death since the pandemic started.

The Health Unit is reporting that there are two people in hospital, but there are none in the intensive care unit.

13 of the cases are as a result of close contact. The exposure of the 14th is unknown.

All of today’s new cases are self-isolating. There are now 82 active cases in the region.