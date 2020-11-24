WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will update on the latest COVID-19 information in Manitoba.

Press Conference Scheduled for 10:30 am CST / 11:30 EST.

Public health officials advise seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported today including:

• a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Maples Long-Term Care Home outbreak;

• a female in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Holy Family Personal Care Home outbreak;

• a male in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the Menno Home outbreak;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a male in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region; and

• a male in his 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 14 per cent provincially and 13.8 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m., 546 new cases of the virus have been identified. However, three cases were removed due to error, for a net total of 543 new cases. This brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 14,087.

Today’s data shows:

• 21 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 27 cases in the Northern health region;

• 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 118 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 368 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 8,498 active cases and 5,353 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• there are 296 people in hospital with 52 people in intensive care; and

• the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 236.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,798 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 333,694. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Emergency Alert Test

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Emergency Measures Organization reminds Manitobans that a test alert will be issued across the province through the Alert Ready National Public Alerting System tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 1:55 p.m.

Alert Ready disseminates emergency alerts to television and radio broadcast distributors, to compatible wireless devices connected to LTE cellular networks through wireless public alerting and to other last mile distributors including internet services.

Some Manitobans may not receive the test alert on their wireless device for a variety of reasons including device compatibility, availability of an LTE network, cell tower coverage and individual device software and settings.