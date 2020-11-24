KENORA – Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is reminding the public to self-isolate after being tested for COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the virus. “It is important that anyone who has been tested stays at home and away from other people until their test result is known,” explains Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU. COVID-19 can be spread to others even when an infected individual is feeling well, which is why physical distancing remains an important prevention measure. The public is reminded to stay 2 metres away from anyone not within their household and to wear a mask or face covering when distancing is a challenge to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to get tested, but it is vital that they self-isolate by staying at home and away from others until they receive their results, even if their symptoms improve.