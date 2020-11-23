Thunder Bay – NEWS – Cooler temperatures impact infrastructure. Today, the City is currently assessing a water main break on Victoria Avenue West that is resulting in disruptions to traffic.

To facilitate repairs, Victoria Avenue West will be closed in both directions between Edward Street and Leland Avenue North tomorrow, November 24, 2020, from approximately 9 am to 4 pm.

Motorists are asked to plan alternate routes during the repair and to use extra caution if travelling near the construction area.

Residents in the area may experience disruptions to water services during the repair and are asked to direct questions and report observations of low water pressure, discoloured water, or no water service to the Infrastructure and Operations Dispatch at 625-2195.