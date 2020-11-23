NIPIGON – NEWS – The ongoing effort to keep our region safer from illegal drugs continues.

Over the weekend, a traffic stop just west of Nipigon resulted in Costy DESSOURCES, a fifty-year-old Toronto man being arrested and charged with drug charges.

Officers with the Nipigon Detachment of the OPP seized a quantity of Oxycodone pills. The driver was also found to have an outstanding arrest warrant.

Costy DESSOURCES age 50 of Toronto, ON is charged with.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody on November 23, 2020.

None of the charges have been proven in court.