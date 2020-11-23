Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay is seeing surging COVID-19 numbers. In recent weeks, the region has gong from no active cases to 78 cases today.

The region has shifted from Green to Yellow in the Ontario Government rankings.

Today, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit has revised the travel recommendations for residents.

TBDHU strongly recommends that all residents avoid non-essential travel outside of Northwestern Ontario.

If residents do travel for any reason, it is strongly recommended that:

They stay home for 14 days upon returning, especially when returning from high risk areas;

They carefully monitor themselves for symptoms during this time;

If symptoms develop, they must immediately self-isolate and arrange to get tested, other people in the home should also self-isolate;

They should not interact with others outside of their household. This includes not having visitors in their home.

For those who do travel for urgent or essential purposes, TBDHU strongly encourages individuals to be vigilant in all measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19 while they are away, including avoiding social gatherings and limiting their interaction with others. For individuals who are essential workers, including those who travel as part of their work, they should follow their employer’s policies if they are returning to work within those 14 days or for staying safe when traveling for work. Essential workers should still follow the recommendations for staying at home when outside of work hours.

“With the rise in case numbers in many jurisdictions, travel is not advisable and should be for urgent or essential reasons only. Hosting visitors from other areas is also not advisable and should be limited to essential reasons.” Said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health. “Our updated travel recommendations provide direction to people who travel to reduce their risk. In doing this, they also protect their communities”.

Further details can be found on the TBDHU website.

TBDHU is reminding the public that we must remain vigilant in our commitment to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our area. Monitor and screen for symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home when sick. Anyone with symptoms, even if mild, should get testing.

Visit the TBDHU website for more information or contact TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.