Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 7 (seven) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

There are now two people in the Intensive Care Unit at hospital and the TBDHU reports 3 others are in hospital.

The cases reported on Monday, November 23, 2020 are all as a result of close contact. One of the new cases reported today is one of the persons who has been hospitalized.

There are now 78 active cases in the reporting area for the TBDHU.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.