Thunder Bay – POLITICS – The move into the Protect Level of COVID-19 has made for changes at the City of Thunder Bay on Council Meetings.

In a statement to media today, the city advises, “With Thunder Bay now in risk level Yellow: Protect (strengthened measures) of the Province’s COVID-19 Response Framework, City Council will meet virtually this evening with the exception of essential staff from the City Clerk’s Office, Krista Power, City Clerk, announced today.”

Although this is not required as gathering limits allow Council to meet in Chambers, due to the move to yellow and increasing numbers of COVID-19 in the community, City Council wishes to signal the importance of the decisions each of us make every day to limit contact wherever possible.

“This represents an effort by Council and administration to demonstrate the seriousness of the issue and the situation we currently find ourselves in,” said Mayor Bill Mauro. “While the City has limited authority on restrictions outside of municipally owned properties, we continue to do our best to advocate and educate as necessary until we find our way through this pandemic.”

The move to a fully virtual Committee of the Whole and Council meeting this evening is in response to the growing number of cases in the region and is consistent with public health messaging and the Corporation’s measures to work from home to the extent possible to reduce contacts. As well, the Corporation has undertaken extensive measures to protect the health and safety of the public and workers who must attend at the work place.

Meetings are aired on Shaw TV Cable 10, Tbaytel TV Channel 110 and streamed online at: thunderbay.ca/watchcouncil. Deputations continue to be available upon request in a variety of formats; audio call, virtual participation and by a remote kiosk located in City Hall.

The public will be advised if there are further changes to the format of Committee of the Whole and Council meetings.