One name that has emerged in Delhi in the Transformational Yoga and Beauty world is none other than Poonam Yadav. She has emerged as an example before the Youth Community making herself a competent lady in the said domain. With Excellent Educational Qualifications to her Credit, Poonam finally found Peace in Yoga. She has been Yoga and Wellness Coach for the past one and half decades and has touched countless Minds and Souls by inspiring them to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The Yoga Master has worked with major brands such as HnM, Oberoi, HRX, LOQI, Taj, big Universities & Colleges, Hospitals and many other renowned Corporate Houses. She is an expert in different forms of Yoga and have helped her global clients to overcome obstacles and achieve their highest and happiest reality. Her deep knowledge, loving and caring nature makes her popular with her clients. She is a proud army wife and a super mum to 14-year-old son, she perfectly maintains an ideal work-life balance.

Our Yoga Queen has also been a Beauty Queen and has been honoured with various awards. She has also been sharing her views on health, beauty and lifestyle in the leading newspapers and magazines.

A number of awards getting in her kitty speaks a lot about her personality and achievements. Some of these include Shaan-e-hindustan Award in 2019, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Yuva Manch Excellence Award in 2018, the Mrs India Universe Divine Diva 2019, Yoga Queen 2019, Mrs Fitness Icon 2017 and the Top Finalist Mrs India Worldwide 2018. Besides, she has been applauded for her work during the lockdown and has got a couple of Corona Warrior Certificates along with the certificate of career guidance webinars.

She has also established a very admirable, impressive and a very engaging Instagram and Youtube profile. Her social media profiles speak a lot about her personality, achievements and the work she has done, emerging as a perfect example in the National Capital.

Follow her on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yogawithpoonam2/

Check out her Youtube channel: https://m.youtube.com/c/LoveNLightPoonamYadav