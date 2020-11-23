One of the most revered forms of visual art is undoubtedly that of impressionism. Through the ages, the great masters have captivated the world with the strokes of their brushes.

As modern and contemporary art continues its upward trend, it might seem like impressionism has lost some of its undeniable artistic appeal.

Fortunately, however, we have seen a robust revival of this beautiful art form in recent years — led by academically trained artists (in the medium) such as Gregory Allen Page.

Despite the fact that it was initially met with disdain and disapproval, Impressionism broke barriers in the history of art. And just like the period that he enlists to create his art, Page forges ahead adding new technique to enhance the now well-revered idea of Impressionist art. With inklings of the renowned Impressionists Renoir, Manet and Monet, the essence of Page’s art takes on an Impressionist tone with an essence of spirited modernity.

As a passionate student of the human condition who draws inspiration from the world around him, much like the late impressionist masters of the nineteenth century did, Gregory Allen Page has established himself as a critically acclaimed artist who challenges the current status quo of contemporary art.

With every stroke of his brush, the timeless thread that unites masterful creative minds of all periods is expressed onto the canvas, liberating Gregory and allowing him to manifest his own vision of each subject he chooses to paint, granting a poetic sense of permanence to moments that would´ve otherwise been washed off the annals of history.

The desire to connect with art aficionados around the globe prompted Gregory to launch his own digital gallery and online art marketplace, which enables the acquisition of original works by connoisseurs in different corners of the earth.

After constructing a vast collection of paintings, Page has even merited a review that regarded him as “Van Goh-esque with a pulse.” In his painting titled “Cilia Flowers” this is more than evident. Page brings the scene of a landscape to life with vibrant colors and movement realism. Between his use of opulent hues of green and blue, Page animates the painting, capturing what feels like the languor of an evening sky and the breeze that blows below. The artist credits his creative freedom for his ability to condense real movement into a painting.

In his work, Page offers a unique interpretation of varied scenes and moments of life, both human and natural. Yet where Page differs from most impressionists is in the movement realism and powerful tension that he successfully conveys through his paintings. With his bold, bright colors and rich brushwork, he manages to find the romanticism of a scene or subject and marries it with an authentic profundity of life.

In doing so, Page has carved his own lane within impressionism and has merited credibility from collectors and international galleries — including the Bill Wyland art galleries. For a deeper look into Page’s collection, check out gregoryallenpage.com.