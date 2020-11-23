Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Varsity Row just after 6:20 am on Sunday, November 22, 2020 following reports of a break and enter.

When officers arrived they found out that an accused male had attended the residential address at about 6:15 am to have a discussion with the male who resided there. Both were known to each other.

The discussion led to a dispute, at which point the accused male threatened the resident and attempted to strike him with what appeared to be a bat.

The resident retreated into his home and locked the door. The accused began striking the door with the baseball bat and attempted to gain entry before fleeing the area on foot.

Police later located the accused in the 200 block of Varsity Place. When police approached, the accused assaulted one of the officers and then attempted to flee to avoid arrest. The arrest was completed after a brief foot pursuit.

The accused male was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Daniel LINKLATER, 31, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Assault with a Weapon

• Breaking and Entering with Intent

• Uttering Threats

• Assaulting a Peace Officer

• Resist Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Judicial Release

LINKLATER appeared in bail court on Monday, November 23, 2020 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in court.