Thunder Bay – NEWS – A man accused of a robbery that occurred in a north-side parking lot faces additional charges after he assaulted a responding officer Sunday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the Landmark Inn on Dawson Road just before 1:30 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 following reports of a robbery that had just occurred. Police discovered through their investigation that two males were walking through a parking lot near the hotel when they were confronted by the accused male.

The accused male was known to one of the two males. During the confrontation, the accused male is alleged to have grabbed at one of the male’s grocery bags and then assaulted him.

Police searched and located the accused near the scene of the incident. The accused was near a brush fire between the hotel, and Highway 11-17.

Firefighters with the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

The accused male was initially arrested without incident, however, a short time later the male became combative and assaulted one of the officers.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Allan Joe SLIPPERJACK, 35, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Robbery, Assaulting a Peace Officer, Resist Peace Officer, Breach of Probation and Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release.

He appeared in bail court on Monday, November 23, 2020 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in court.