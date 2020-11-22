Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Sunday morning the cold spot in Ontario is Armstrong at -16.9 °C or 1.6 °F for our American readers. The coldest place in Canada is -32.6 °C or -26.7 °F at the Old Crow Airport, in the Yukon. This contrasts to the coldest place on the planet, Eagle in Antarctica where it is -44.2°C.
If the hottest places are your goal, the warmest place in Canada this morning is 7.1 °C or 44.8 °F in Sisters Islets in British Columbia. The warmest last on Earth this morning is Marree Aero in Australia where the mercury is near the top of the thermometer at 43°C.
SnowFall Warning for Ottawa
There is snow for many parts of Southern and Eastern Ontario this morning. There are special weather statements in effect for Toronto, and a snowfall warning in effect for Ottawa.
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Ottawa North – Kanata – Orléans
- Ottawa South – Richmond – Metcalfe
Significant snowfall this afternoon into tonight.
Thunder Bay Weather Outlook
Starting the day in Thunder Bay it is -9°C under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h near noon. Today’s high plus 4°C. Wind chill will make it feel like minus 8 this morning.
For tonight, cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of flurries is forecast for this evening and after midnight. Winds northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. The overnight low minus 11°C. Wind chill minus 16 overnight.
Sioux Lookout Forecast
It is currently -5°C in Sioux Lookout under cloudy skies. There is a 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow are expected late this morning. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The daytime high will be minus 1°C. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 12°C this morning and minus 6°C this afternoon.
For tonight, the weather service is calling for periods of light snow ending after midnight then cloudy. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. The overnight low minus 16. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 19 overnight.
Kenora and Lake of the Woods
It is -4°C this morning in Kenora under cloudy skies. There is a 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of light snow are forecast for later this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning are expected. Sunday will see a high of minus 2°C. The wind chill minus 7°C this morning and minus 13°C this afternoon.
Tonight there will be periods of light snow ending this evening and then clearing skies. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. The overnight low is forecast for minus 15°C. Wind chill minus 13°C this evening and minus 20°C overnight.