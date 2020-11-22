Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Sunday morning the cold spot in Ontario is Armstrong at -16.9 ° C or 1.6 ° F for our American readers. The coldest place in Canada is -32.6 ° C or -26.7 ° F at the Old Crow Airport, in the Yukon. This contrasts to the coldest place on the planet, Eagle in Antarctica where it is -44.2° C.

If the hottest places are your goal, the warmest place in Canada this morning is 7.1 ° C or 44.8 ° F in Sisters Islets in British Columbia. The warmest last on Earth this morning is Marree Aero in Australia where the mercury is near the top of the thermometer at 43° C.

SnowFall Warning for Ottawa

There is snow for many parts of Southern and Eastern Ontario this morning. There are special weather statements in effect for Toronto, and a snowfall warning in effect for Ottawa.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Ottawa North – Kanata – Orléans

Ottawa South – Richmond – Metcalfe

Significant snowfall this afternoon into tonight.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Starting the day in Thunder Bay it is -9° C under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h near noon. Today’s high plus 4° C . Wind chill will make it feel like minus 8 this morning.

For tonight, cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of flurries is forecast for this evening and after midnight. Winds northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. The overnight low minus 11° C . Wind chill minus 16 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Forecast

It is currently -5° C in Sioux Lookout under cloudy skies. There is a 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow are expected late this morning. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The daytime high will be minus 1° C . The wind chill will make it feel like minus 12° C this morning and minus 6° C this afternoon.

For tonight, the weather service is calling for periods of light snow ending after midnight then cloudy. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. The overnight low minus 16. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -4° C this morning in Kenora under cloudy skies. There is a 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of light snow are forecast for later this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning are expected. Sunday will see a high of minus 2° C . The wind chill minus 7° C this morning and minus 13° C this afternoon.