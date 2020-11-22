Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance to assist in locating a missing male, Kendall JACKO.

Kendall JACKO, who is 39-years-old was last spoken to on November 19, 2020 in the area of Mackenzie Street and was reported missing to Thunder Bay Police on this date.

Kendall JACKO is an Indigenous male. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighs about 150 lbs. He has a medium complexion with brown eyes. JACKO has short black hair with some blonde.

He was last seen wearing a leather jacket and jeans.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.