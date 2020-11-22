Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update: Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 8 (eight) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

All eight of the cases are from close contact, and all eight individuals are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of active cases to 77. There have been 226 cases in total in the reporting district for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

As the cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in the district, the region has been placed into the YELLOW or caution ranking in Ontario.

What Does YELLOW Mean?