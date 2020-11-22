Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported by the Lakehead Public School Board at Hammarskjold High School. In a statement issued on Saturday night, Lakehead Public Schools reports that the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) informed the LPSB that an individual associated with Hammarskjold High School has tested positive for COVID-19. Lakehead Public Schools is working with the TBDHU to make sure that all potential risks are minimized and are providing all the information that is required for them to conduct their investigation.

Public health is identifying those who would be considered “close contacts” (high-risk contacts) of the individual with COVID-19. Public health nurses are following up with each and every individual or family identified as a close contact and these individuals and families are being provided specific instructions and guidance. All individuals identified as close contacts will be isolating at home and will not be returning to school until advised that they can do so by public health. The TBDHU will continue to follow up with those families to provide ongoing information and support.

Hammarskjold to Remain Open

Lakehead Public Schools states, “At this time, everyone else in the school setting who is not specifically contacted by the TBDHU would be considered at low risk and does not require testing because of this situation. The school will remain open for in-class instruction as per regular practice. School families are encouraged to follow the Guidance for Parents and Caregivers provided on the TBDHU Website Safe Return to Child Care & School | Thunder Bay District Health Unit (tbdhu.com). All students and staff should use the Government of Ontario’s School Screening Tool daily before attending school Coronavirus (COVID-19) school screening (ontario.ca).