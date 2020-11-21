MISSISSAUGA – In accordance with the Special Investigations Unit’s name release policy which requires consent from next of kin, the Unit is now able to identify 60-year-old Gary Brohman of Gore Bay as one of the individuals who was fatally shot during an interaction on November 19, 2020. The other individual who was fatally wounded was Constable Marc Hovingh of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Post-mortems are underway in Toronto.

SIU investigators remain in the area and continue to process the scene.

At this time, three civilian witnesses have been interviewed.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault. Under the Police Services Act, the Director of the SIU must consider whether an officer has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation depending on the evidence, lay a criminal charge against the officer if appropriate or close the file without any charges being laid

report the results of investigations to the Attorney General.