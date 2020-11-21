Thunder Bay – NEWS – For Western and Northern Ontario, Saturday the weather map shows no warnings or alerts. The cold spot in Ontario this morning is -21.0 ° C or -5.8 ° F for our American readers at the Northern community of Peawanuck. Just to show some contrasts, the coldest spot on the planet this morning is -46.1°C at Concordia in Antarctica. The hottest temperature is Tarcoola down under in Australia where the mercury is blowing the top off the thermometer at +42.2°C.

There is a weather system tracking through the United States headed toward Southern Ontario and Quebec that is forecast to hit with heavy snow by Sunday.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -9°C this morning at 07:00 am. This is a ways from 1969 when the coldest temperature recorded on this day, -23.9°C was as low as the mercury dipped. Just for contrast, 12.6°C is the warmest it has ever been recorded and that was in 1990.

This morning skies are a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h near noon. High minus 2°C. Wind chill minus 15°C this morning and minus 8°C this afternoon. For tonight, the weather is calling for partly cloudy skies. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8°C. The wind chill will make it feel more like minus 13°C this evening.

Peawanuck First Nation

Our Ontario Cold Spot this morning at -21°C isn’t quite as cold as the all-time record of -28.8°C on November 21, 2018. Mainly sunny skies in the region this morning. Clouds will start to roll in near noon with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this afternoon. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h this morning. High minus 9°C. The wind chill will feel like minus 29°C this morning and minus 17°C this afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite, so keep exposed skin covered.

For tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be southwest blowing at 20 km/h. The overnight low minus 13°C with the wind chill near minus 22°C.

Sachigo Lake

It is currently minus 13°C in Sachigo Lake under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h this morning. Today’ high minus 8°C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 22°C this morning and minus 15°C this afternoon.

The temperature is a fair ways from the record cold temperature of -29.4°C recorded in Sachigo in 2018.

For tonight, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds tonight will blow from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening with an overnight low of minus 13°C. With that wind it will feel like minus 15°C this evening and minus 20°C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is currently -9°C in Kenora with light snow. For Saturday expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h late this morning. Saturday’s high minus 1°C, with the wind chill making it feel more like minus 15°C this morning and minus 5°C this afternoon.

Tonight, the Lake of the Woods region will see mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Winds of up to 15 km/h. The overnight low minus 5°C. Wind chill near minus 9°C.

Would you like to see your community featured on our weather outlook? Send your weather pictures, or local scenes to newsroom@netnewsledger.com and not only could your picture be featured, but you will receive an NNL Coffee Mug.