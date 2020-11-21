Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Southbridge Care Homes confirm that the outbreak at Southbridge Roseview Long-Term Care Home in Thunder Bay is now considered a facility-wide outbreak. Three residents with COVID-19 were identified through surveillance measures, including enhanced testing.

TBDHU continues to work closely with Southbridge Roseview to ensure all appropriate measures are in place to reduce any spread of the virus in the facility and to protect residents and staff. Facility-wide assessment and testing of all residents was completed today, and will be completed for all staff today and tomorrow. The investigation is ongoing.

Prior to the outbreak, significant measures had already been put in place by Southbridge Roseview to reduce the likelihood of transmission of the virus in the facility. Surveillance swabbing of all staff occurs on a bi-weekly schedule in an effort to identify and contain any exposure as quickly as possible. Residents are also assessed twice daily, and staff are assessed three times daily, for symptoms, which leads to the early identification of anyone who could have COVID-19.