Complementary OSB business expands product and geographic diversity

Greater scale and customer relevance unlocks and de-risks growth opportunities

West Fraser and Norbord shareholders to benefit from a stronger value creation platform

Joint investment community conference call today at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON – BUSINESS – West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (“West Fraser”) (TSX: WFT) and Norbord Inc. (“Norbord”) (TSX and NYSE: OSB) today announced that they have entered into a strategic business combination pursuant to which West Fraser, a leading North American diversified wood products company will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Norbord, the world’s largest OSB producer, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately C$4.0 billion (US $3.1 billion) (the “Transaction”). Following closing, the combined company will operate as West Fraser.

With a complementary range of products, increased scale, and greater geographic and end-market diversification, West Fraser will be a global wood products leader, with established and growing positions in both North America and Europe. With low cost and profitable operations in complementary sectors, West Fraser is expected to generate more stable and resilient earnings through the cycle, with a best-in-class platform for future growth and value enhancement. At the close of this Transaction, West Fraser will be a top global producer of both lumber and OSB.

“Norbord’s OSB production is a perfect complement to the West Fraser portfolio, enabling us to deliver a wider range of wood products, and making us a more complete, efficient and valuable partner for our customers,” said Raymond Ferris, President and Chief Executive Officer of West Fraser. “Norbord is the largest global OSB producer with a well-earned reputation for cost and margin performance, and for expanding the use of OSB in new applications and industries. The Norbord business will also bring additional geographic diversity, and an expanded opportunity set, from its well-established positions in the United Kingdom and Western Europe. This Transaction gives us additional financial flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities, and better positions our company to deliver value to shareholders through the cycle. Our companies have complementary operating cultures, with a common priority on safety, sustainability and cost management, and we are thrilled to welcome Norbord’s talented employees to West Fraser. We look forward to drawing from best practices across the operations as we pursue the significant strategic opportunities this Transaction will unlock.”

“This Transaction recognizes Norbord’s global OSB position and is a very exciting opportunity for our customers, our employees and our shareholders,” said Peter Wijnbergen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norbord. “Joining West Fraser will allow us to expand our profile with our core new home construction customers, and provides a stronger platform to pursue our industrial OSB products strategy. Norbord shareholders will have meaningful participation in a more diversified and resilient wood products leader with a superior ability to accelerate growth, and an impressive track record of cost leadership, margin performance, and shareholder returns. For our team, this will provide expanded opportunities as part of a larger company with common values and a shared priority on safety. Our Board and executive team have great respect for West Fraser, and we look forward to being a part of a much broader business with the West Fraser team.”

The companies have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which West Fraser will acquire all of the shares of Norbord. Norbord shareholders will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share, which equates to C$49.35 (US$37.78) per Norbord common share, based on the closing price of West Fraser common shares on November 18, 2020. This represents a 13.6% premium to the closing price of Norbord’s shares on the TSX on November 18, 2020, and a premium of 8.0% based on the 10 day volume weighted average trading prices of both companies. Upon closing current West Fraser shareholders will own approximately 56% of the company, with current Norbord shareholders owning approximately 44%.