GRASSY NARROWS – NEWS – On November 10, 2020 the Treaty Three Police (T3PS) contacted the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to assist with a death investigation of a Grassy Narrows First Nation resident.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Wesley Pahpasay.

Mr. Pahpasay died on November 2, 2020 in the Lake of the Woods Hospital in Kenora. Police believe foul play may have been a factor in his death.

As part of the ongoing investigation, on November 13, 2020 OPP arrested and charged 27-year-old Griffen Keesick and 35-year-old Eldon Languedoc, both of Grassy Narrows First Nation for Aggravated Assault contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code.

Both accused have been remanded into custody.

OPP North West Region Crime Unit and T3PS continue to investigate this death under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is also engaged and working in cooperation with the OPP.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted on-line at https://www.tipshelp.com/contact/ . You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.