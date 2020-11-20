LONGLAC – NEWS – Three Longlac residents have been charged with drug trafficking offences. The charges are as a result of a search warrant being executed at a Louisa Street residence in the Town of Longlac on November 19, 2020.
The warrant was executed by OPP officers with the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime & Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) and Greenstone OPP Detachment
As a result of their investigation and the search warrant, police seized crack cocaine, methamphetamine, Suboxone, Canadian currency, a firearm and stolen property.
Maurice BEGIN, age 60 of Longlac, ON was arrested and charged with.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
- Failure to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
- Possession of a Firearm contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
Malachi BEGIN, age 18 of Longlac, ON was arrested and charged with.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
- Failure to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
Rhonda REUBEN, age 49 of Longlac, ON was arrested and charged with.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
- Failure to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
All of the accused have been held in custody for a bail hearing on 20 November 2020. None of the charges have been proven in court.