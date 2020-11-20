LONGLAC – NEWS – Three Longlac residents have been charged with drug trafficking offences. The charges are as a result of a search warrant being executed at a Louisa Street residence in the Town of Longlac on November 19, 2020.

The warrant was executed by OPP officers with the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime & Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) and Greenstone OPP Detachment

As a result of their investigation and the search warrant, police seized crack cocaine, methamphetamine, Suboxone, Canadian currency, a firearm and stolen property.

Maurice BEGIN, age 60 of Longlac, ON was arrested and charged with.

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Failure to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Possession of a Firearm contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Malachi BEGIN, age 18 of Longlac, ON was arrested and charged with.

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Failure to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Rhonda REUBEN, age 49 of Longlac, ON was arrested and charged with.

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Failure to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

All of the accused have been held in custody for a bail hearing on 20 November 2020. None of the charges have been proven in court.