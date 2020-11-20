Three Longlac Residents Face Drug Trafficking and Gun Charges

By
NetNewsLedger
-
Ontario Provincial Police Crime report

LONGLAC – NEWS – Three Longlac residents have been charged with drug trafficking offences. The charges are as a result of a search warrant being executed at a Louisa Street residence in the Town of Longlac on November 19, 2020.

The warrant was executed by OPP officers with the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime & Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) and Greenstone OPP Detachment

As a result of their investigation and the search warrant, police seized crack cocaine, methamphetamine, Suboxone, Canadian currency, a firearm and stolen property.

Maurice BEGIN, age 60 of Longlac, ON was arrested and charged with.

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
  • Failure to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
  • Possession of a Firearm contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Malachi BEGIN, age 18 of Longlac, ON was arrested and charged with.

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
  • Failure to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

Rhonda REUBEN, age 49 of Longlac, ON was arrested and charged with.

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
  • Failure to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

All of the accused have been held in custody for a bail hearing on 20 November 2020. None of the charges have been proven in court.

