An outbreak in a seniors housing complex with supports in housing is declared when one laboratory- confirmed COVID-19 case is found in a resident or staff person. NWHU has been working closely with the complex to put further infection control practices in place. “In addition to practising personal prevention measures, only essential visitors should enter Benedickson Court during this time of increased risk,” says Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU. All follow up with the person(s) involved and their contacts has been completed according to protocol. “Anyone who is identified as a contact linked to the outbreak will be contacted directly,” explains Dr. Young Hoon.

Earlier this week, Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) noted an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the Kenora region. Cases continue to climb in the region, with two more cases being announced in the Kenora area this morning. The Kenora region has seen a 1.5% positivity rate this week, the highest rate our area has seen since the pandemic started. The public is reminded to be vigilant with personal preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.